News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

13 of the most romantic restaurants in Mansfield to take your loved one this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you are planning on taking your special someone out for a meal we have compiled a list of some of the most romantic restaurants in the Mansfield area, according to Tripadvisor.

By Shelley Marriott
2 minutes ago

The beginning of February is when people start thinking about Valentine’s Day and making a plan of how to celebrate it.

We searched for ‘romantic’ restaurants on Tripadvisor and here’s what the results came up with.

If you are planning on going to a restaurant start booking now.

1. Britalia

Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield. One review said: "The food is always of the highest quality and the service is second to none. Upstairs has a nice lively yet relaxing atmosphere and downstairs has a romantic quiet atmosphere."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Refined

Refined on Derby Road, Mansfield. A review said: "I took my girlfriend out for a romantic meal for two at Refined restaurant a few days ago, the service was really outstanding and made me feel relaxed and eased me into the atmosphere."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Red Gate

Red Gate on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. A review said: "My wife and I booked for valentines night. The room was dressed impeccably, a rose on the table and other romantic bits and bobs. The menu was spot on for the occasion."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Devonshire

The Devonshire on Rectory Road Upper Langwith, Mansfield. One review said: "Great service. Nice and warm and romantic feel. Enjoyed everything here."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MansfieldTripAdvisor