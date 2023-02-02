13 of the most romantic restaurants in Mansfield to take your loved one this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you are planning on taking your special someone out for a meal we have compiled a list of some of the most romantic restaurants in the Mansfield area, according to Tripadvisor.
The beginning of February is when people start thinking about Valentine’s Day and making a plan of how to celebrate it.
We searched for ‘romantic’ restaurants on Tripadvisor and here’s what the results came up with.
If you are planning on going to a restaurant start booking now.
1. Britalia
Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield. One review said: "The food is always of the highest quality and the service is second to none. Upstairs has a nice lively yet relaxing atmosphere and downstairs has a romantic quiet atmosphere."
Photo: Google
2. Refined
Refined on Derby Road, Mansfield. A review said: "I took my girlfriend out for a romantic meal for two at Refined restaurant a few days ago, the service was really outstanding and made me feel relaxed and eased me into the atmosphere."
Photo: Google
3. Red Gate
Red Gate on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. A review said: "My wife and I booked for valentines night. The room was dressed impeccably, a rose on the table and other romantic bits and bobs. The menu was spot on for the occasion."
Photo: Google
4. The Devonshire
The Devonshire on Rectory Road Upper Langwith, Mansfield. One review said: "Great service. Nice and warm and romantic feel. Enjoyed everything here."
Photo: Google