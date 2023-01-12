Mansfield residents are blessed with an array of great little cafés and coffee shops on their doorstep.
So to kick off the year, here are 10 cute cafés in the town rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.
Why not give them a try? As well as enjoying some fantastic food and drink, you’ll also be supporting some great local businesses too.
All data was taken from Google and the cafés are not ranked in any order.
1. Coco, Mansfield
Coco's 5/5 rating on Google speaks for itself. According to customers, the venue on Nottingham Road offers stunning decor, great cakes and wonderful staff.
2. Roots Coffee Lounge, Pleasley
Roots has received nothing but praise from its customers, who have awarded it a flawless 5/5 rating on Google. One customer wrote: 'Genuinely the best coffee I have ever had! Far better than Costa/Starbucks.'
3. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room, Pleasley
This quirky little tea room in Meden Square, Pleasley, is well worth a visit. Customers have praised its friendly atmosphere and amazing cakes - giving it a 4.8/5 star rating.
4. Tichfield Teahouse
This beautiful tea room is set right in the heart of Tichfield Park in Mansfield. It currently has a 4.7/5 star rating by customers on Google. One customer claims that the tea room offers 'the best quiche in the county'.
