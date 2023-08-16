News you can trust since 1952
The area's wealthiest celebrities include actor Jason Statham, who hails from Shirebrook.

13 of Mansfield's richest celebrities - and how much they are worth - including Jason Statham and Jay McGuiness

Many of Mansfield and Ashfield’s most famous celebrities have made their fortunes from movies, music and sport.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

The area’s most successful actors appear to have hit the top of the rich list, including Jason Statham and John Hurt, followed by singers like Jay McGuiness and footballers Kris Commons and James Perch.

Here is a collection of some of Mansfield and Ashfield’s most beloved and talented famous people who have trodden a successful path now paved with wealth.

Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who was the son of a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the last fifty years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Before his death in 2017, he was worth an estimated £23million.

Wannabe cockney Jason Statham - who is actually from Shirebrook - has starred in the likes of The Italian Job, Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and not to mention that he was a diver on the British National Diving team. Jason is worth an estimated £70million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

You might not have realised that this Scottish premier league footballer, who played for Celtic, is actually from Mansfield. But he did qualify to play internationally for Scotland because his grandma was born in Dundee. His net worth is an estimated £21million.

Jay makes up one fifth of chart-topping boyband The Wanted. The 25-year-old went to All Saints RC School in Mansfield and attended various performing arts schools around the county. His net worth is around £5-8million.

