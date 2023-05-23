News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

13 more pubs in or near Mansfield with beer gardens you can enjoy this Bank Holiday weekend

As the weather is getting warmer and we’re heading towards a Bank Holiday there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:37 BST

So take a look at some of these pubs in, or near Mansfield, with their own beer gardens you can try out.

Why not visit one this weekend?

This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Mansfield and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.

The Ling Forest on Eakring Road, Mansfield, NG18 3ED

1. The Ling Forest

The Ling Forest on Eakring Road, Mansfield, NG18 3ED Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Star on Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9LE

2. The Star

The Star on Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9LE Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, NG18 5LQ

3. The Red Bar & Grill

The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, NG18 5LQ Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, NG18 1NG

4. andwhynot

andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, NG18 1NG Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Mansfield