13 more pubs in or near Mansfield with beer gardens you can enjoy this Bank Holiday weekend

As the weather is getting warmer and we’re heading towards a Bank Holiday there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.

So take a look at some of these pubs in, or near Mansfield, with their own beer gardens you can try out.

Why not visit one this weekend?

This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Mansfield and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.

1 . The Ling Forest The Ling Forest on Eakring Road, Mansfield, NG18 3ED Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Star The Star on Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9LE Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Red Bar & Grill The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, NG18 5LQ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . andwhynot andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, NG18 1NG Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4