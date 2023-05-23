13 more pubs in or near Mansfield with beer gardens you can enjoy this Bank Holiday weekend
As the weather is getting warmer and we’re heading towards a Bank Holiday there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:37 BST
So take a look at some of these pubs in, or near Mansfield, with their own beer gardens you can try out.
Why not visit one this weekend?
This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Mansfield and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.
