Among the winning bids, totalling £3,200, were 4a Mansfield St John’s Guides, Little Treasures, St Lawrence Youth Fellowship and Keep Woodhouse Tidy.

The Mayor’s 500 Fund is a percentage contribution from the net salary of Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, to provide a cash injection of up to £500 for local groups, individuals and volunteers to deliver a specific project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Abrahams said: “It was so pleasing to see we had many more worthwhile applications to the 500 Fund yet again, so it was tough to choose which should benefit this time around.

A selection of the recipients of the Mayor's 500 Fund.

“Mansfield is fortunate to have so many community groups, charities and organisations who are working hard to support residents and children in the district, despite these challenging times.

“Their work is invaluable, and I am proud to be doing my bit to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last four years, a total of £25,078 has been donated.

A cheque was presented to Girl Guiding Mansfield.

The successful bids to the Mayor's 500 Fund were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad