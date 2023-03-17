News you can trust since 1952
13 good causes in Mansfield celebrate cash boost from Mayor's fund

More than a dozen causes in Mansfield are celebrating a cash injection from the Mayor’s 500 Fund.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:35 GMT- 1 min read

Among the winning bids, totalling £3,200, were 4a Mansfield St John’s Guides, Little Treasures, St Lawrence Youth Fellowship and Keep Woodhouse Tidy.

The Mayor’s 500 Fund is a percentage contribution from the net salary of Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, to provide a cash injection of up to £500 for local groups, individuals and volunteers to deliver a specific project.

Mr Abrahams said: “It was so pleasing to see we had many more worthwhile applications to the 500 Fund yet again, so it was tough to choose which should benefit this time around.

A selection of the recipients of the Mayor's 500 Fund.
“Mansfield is fortunate to have so many community groups, charities and organisations who are working hard to support residents and children in the district, despite these challenging times.

“Their work is invaluable, and I am proud to be doing my bit to support them.”

In the last four years, a total of £25,078 has been donated.

A cheque was presented to Girl Guiding Mansfield.
The successful bids to the Mayor's 500 Fund were:

  • 4a Mansfield St John’s Guides, for transport costs for day trips and printing handbooks – £200;
  • 4a Mansfield St John’s Rainbows, for Rainbow sleepovers to help develop independence – £200;
  • 5th Mansfield St Peter’s Parish Church Brownies and Guides, to support the regular programme, recruit more girls and print handbooks – £200;
  • 10th Mansfield Scout Group, to purchase a climbing kit – £200;
  • CESM Glimmer Tots, to purchase sensory equipment – £200;
  • Cockle FC, help with the continuation of a new football club by covering pitch fees, additional equipment, and hire costs for training pitches – £200;
  • Girlguiding, to host an event for the King’s Coronation – £200;
  • Help for Heroes, supporting Peter Short walking 200k to raise money for the veteran’s charity – £200;
  • Keep Woodhouse Tidy, towards litter picking materials, banners and wildflower seeds – £200;
  • Little Treasures, St Lawrence’s Church, to create a food pantry, purchase baby equipment and additional storage – £200;
  • Polish Scouting Association, towards new uniforms for members – £200;
  • St Lawrence Youth Fellowship, to cover heating and electric costs to keep the building running and to replenish activity equipment – £200;
  • Warsop Youth & Community, for new equipment, building maintenance and paying staff for their time – £200.
