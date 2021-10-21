We’ve been scouring the schedules for some events you might like to go to, and some activities you might like to try.
From family fun at the fair to liaisons with ghosts and dinosaurs, there is something for everyone.
Enjoy a wonderful weekend!
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. 'Snow Queen' at the theatre
Join Ballet Theatre UK for its magical re-telling of 'The Snow Queen', Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairytale. The spectacular production at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield on Sunday (3 pm) features a renowned company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets.
Photo: Submitted
2. All the fun of the fair
The ever-popular Whitings Funfair is back, courtesy of Mansfield District Council. The fair has set up home at The Carrs on Church Road in Warsop and will be in full flow from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Friday, from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday and from 2 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.
Photo: Submitted
3. Get ready for Halloween
Halloween is only a week away, so why not get in the mood by going Totally Spooky at Rufford Abbey Country Park? Fun, family-friendly Halloween trails through the woods, suitable for all ages, are being held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, both during the day and at night
Photo: Submitted
4. Food and drink festival
A fantastic food and drink festival returns for its annual autumn slot at Southwell Minster on Saturday (10 am to 4 pm). Dozens of stallholders offer all kinds of goodies, from pies and pickles to sausages and chocolates. There will also be live cookery demonstrations.
Photo: Submitted