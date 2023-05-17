News you can trust since 1952
Ready to get out and about with the family this weekend? If so, why not check out our guide to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area?

12 things to do this weekend if you’re out and about in the Mansfield area

Summer is just round the corner, as is another half-term holiday, so let’s get in the mood by spending the weekend out and about.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 17th May 2023, 12:12 BST

You don’t have to travel far either – as this exclusive guide to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire area proves.

There are events at Mansfield Market, Mansfield Museum and the town’s Palace Theatre to get stuck into this weekend.

You can find out more about the legend of Robin Hood, pick up gifts at a courtyard market at Thoresby Park and even enjoy a Peroni tasting session.

If you collect antiques, if you’re a sucker for musical memories, if you remember Mansfield’s old Granada venue, if you’re fascinated by bees, if you love classical music or if you’re a fan of the Kate Shackleton murder mysteries, then read on because there’s something for you!

Before you set off, please remember to check the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

The national Love Your Local Market campaign is well under way, so Mansfield Market celebrates on Saturday (10am to 2 pm) with a special event for all the family. Fun activities include walkabout entertainers, balloon-modelling, free crafty vegetable critters and stilt-walkers. The event runs alongside the regular market, so why not get down there to show your support for all the local traders.

Want to know more about the legend of Robin Hood? Among the characters in Sherwood Forest who know of his deeds is Sir William de Tankerville, the Sheriff of Nottingham's master at arms, who was constantly in pursuit of Robin, Maid Marian and the Merry Men. So why not join him at RSPB Sherwood Forest in Edwinstowe on Saturday (11 am to 12.30 pm) for an informative, story-telling guided walk, entitled 'Myths And Legends'?

If you haven't had chance to check out the wonderful exhibition at Mansfield Museum about the town's old Granada cinema and music venue, there are only a few days left before it closes on May 27. Featuring all kinds of memorabilia, photos and videos, it has been put together by popular Mansfield 103.2 presenter Ian 'Watko' Watkins (pictured) to mark the 50th anniversary of the closing of the Granada, which twice played host to the Beatles.

As part of the Love Your Local Market campaign (see above), an antiques fair and collectables market is being held at Mansfield Market on Saturday (10 am to 4 pm). AG Events is staging the free fair alongside the regular market and promises a host of antiques and retro and vintage products for sale.

