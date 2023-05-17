3 . Don't miss the Granada exhibition

If you haven't had chance to check out the wonderful exhibition at Mansfield Museum about the town's old Granada cinema and music venue, there are only a few days left before it closes on May 27. Featuring all kinds of memorabilia, photos and videos, it has been put together by popular Mansfield 103.2 presenter Ian 'Watko' Watkins (pictured) to mark the 50th anniversary of the closing of the Granada, which twice played host to the Beatles. Photo: Jason Chadwick/Chad