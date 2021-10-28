Whether you’re trick-or-treating, painting pumpkins, stirring ghosts or hosting a Halloween party, it’s sure to be one of the fun highlights of the year.
To make the most of your weekend, we’ve picked out a dozen places to go or things to do in and around the area, or a bit further afield.
1. Create your own witch
Mansfield Museum has been hosting a range of activities during the half-term fortnight, including free arts and crafts sessions for children of all ages. The final session is on Friday (October 29) when the kids can learn how to make a witch for Halloween.
2. Enjoy a fancy dress party
Among many Halloween fancy-dress parties lined up this weekend is one at the Old Brewery Bar, which is part of Prior's Well Brewery at Chadburn House on Weighbridge Road in Mansfield. From 7 pm until late on Saturday, you can enjoy a disco and food. There are also prizes for the best costumes.
3. Join the Superstars Holiday Club
All this week, Oak Tree Leisure Centre in Mansfield has been hosting a Superstars Holiday Club, where kids, aged five to 12, can enjoy fun-packed activities, sports, outdoor games, arts and crafts. It's not too late to join because the final session is on Friday (October 29).
4. Pick your own pumpkin
Not far from our patch, at Maxey's Farm in Kirklington, you can get into the Halloween mood by picking your own pumpkin from a field where they are grown from seed. There are thousands to choose from, so grab a wheelbarrow and off you go! The farm is also hosting a spooky woodland walk.
