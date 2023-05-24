12 things to do in Mansfield area this warm and sunny Bank Holiday weekend

Here comes another Bank Holiday weekend – and what’s more, the weather looks set to be warm and sunny.

As Whitsun also coincides with the start of a school half-term week, you have every reason to get out and about. So we have drawn up a list of exciting ideas below for things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, particularly with families in mind.

Many of you will be keen to fire up the barbecue to mark the first sign of summer. But before that, why not check out the annual maypole dancing day at Wellow, walk with dinosaurs at White Post Farm or enjoy a tour of Sherwood Forest?

There’s also the latest steam day at Papplewick Pumping Station, as well as fun in the sun at Rufford Abbey and Southwell Minster.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre hosts a spring panto, starring big names such as Joanne Clifton, Kerry Katona and Dean Gaffney, while Mansfield Museum and the town’s parks host half-term events for youngsters.

Before you set off, please remember to check the individual website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices.

1 . Join the maypole day centenary celebrations at Wellow The tiny village of Wellow, near Ollerton, is celebrating 100 years of official records documenting maypole dancing on its green. The tradition almost certainly dates back to many years before then, but it is still alive and kicking, with this year's big day on Bank Holiday Monday featuring a range of entertainment, live music, Morris dancing, stalls, food and drink, children's swingboats and Punch and Judy shows, as well as the crowning of the new May queen, Charlotte Baugh. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The dinosaurs are coming to White Post Farm! Brace yourself for a dinosaur invasion at the ever-popular White Post Farm in Farnsfield this Bank Holiday. From Monday until the end of half-term week, there will be a prehistoric takeover with five days of 'roar-some' fun for the whole family. The daily timetable features raptors, reptiles, falcon displays and even sheep racing, plus the chance to take some selfies. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Tour of Sherwood Forest with the Sheriff of Nottingham Want to know more about the legends of Sherwood Forest and its most famous inhabitant, Robin Hood? Sometimes you need a balanced perspective of the county's celebrated outlaw, so who better to do that than his arch-enemy, the Sheriff of Nottingham? Venture into the ancient oaks of Sherwood on Saturday (10 am) for a guided, one-hour walk, suitable for all ages, in which the Sheriff will share stories of medieval life. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Star names in Palace Theatre's spring panto World champion dancer and star of 'Strictly Come Dancing', Joanne Clifton (pictured), is among the big names taking to the stage of Mansfield's Palace Theatre next Tuesday for its spring panto. 'Rapunzel', a 160-minute production, also features Kerry Katona, formerly of chart-topping girl band Atomic Kitten and a winner of TV game show, 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here', and Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson in TV soap 'EastEnders'. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo Sales

