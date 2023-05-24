News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
With the weather predicted to be warm and sunny, maybe it's time to fire up the family barbecue this weekend. But if you fancy getting out and about, we've drawn up a guide below to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.With the weather predicted to be warm and sunny, maybe it's time to fire up the family barbecue this weekend. But if you fancy getting out and about, we've drawn up a guide below to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
With the weather predicted to be warm and sunny, maybe it's time to fire up the family barbecue this weekend. But if you fancy getting out and about, we've drawn up a guide below to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

12 things to do in Mansfield area this warm and sunny Bank Holiday weekend

Here comes another Bank Holiday weekend – and what’s more, the weather looks set to be warm and sunny.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th May 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:30 BST

As Whitsun also coincides with the start of a school half-term week, you have every reason to get out and about. So we have drawn up a list of exciting ideas below for things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, particularly with families in mind.

Many of you will be keen to fire up the barbecue to mark the first sign of summer. But before that, why not check out the annual maypole dancing day at Wellow, walk with dinosaurs at White Post Farm or enjoy a tour of Sherwood Forest?

There’s also the latest steam day at Papplewick Pumping Station, as well as fun in the sun at Rufford Abbey and Southwell Minster.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre hosts a spring panto, starring big names such as Joanne Clifton, Kerry Katona and Dean Gaffney, while Mansfield Museum and the town’s parks host half-term events for youngsters.

Before you set off, please remember to check the individual website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices.

And if you would like an upcoming event to be featured here in future weeks, please email me at [email protected]

Have a great weekend!

The tiny village of Wellow, near Ollerton, is celebrating 100 years of official records documenting maypole dancing on its green. The tradition almost certainly dates back to many years before then, but it is still alive and kicking, with this year's big day on Bank Holiday Monday featuring a range of entertainment, live music, Morris dancing, stalls, food and drink, children's swingboats and Punch and Judy shows, as well as the crowning of the new May queen, Charlotte Baugh.

1. Join the maypole day centenary celebrations at Wellow

The tiny village of Wellow, near Ollerton, is celebrating 100 years of official records documenting maypole dancing on its green. The tradition almost certainly dates back to many years before then, but it is still alive and kicking, with this year's big day on Bank Holiday Monday featuring a range of entertainment, live music, Morris dancing, stalls, food and drink, children's swingboats and Punch and Judy shows, as well as the crowning of the new May queen, Charlotte Baugh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Brace yourself for a dinosaur invasion at the ever-popular White Post Farm in Farnsfield this Bank Holiday. From Monday until the end of half-term week, there will be a prehistoric takeover with five days of 'roar-some' fun for the whole family. The daily timetable features raptors, reptiles, falcon displays and even sheep racing, plus the chance to take some selfies.

2. The dinosaurs are coming to White Post Farm!

Brace yourself for a dinosaur invasion at the ever-popular White Post Farm in Farnsfield this Bank Holiday. From Monday until the end of half-term week, there will be a prehistoric takeover with five days of 'roar-some' fun for the whole family. The daily timetable features raptors, reptiles, falcon displays and even sheep racing, plus the chance to take some selfies. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Want to know more about the legends of Sherwood Forest and its most famous inhabitant, Robin Hood? Sometimes you need a balanced perspective of the county's celebrated outlaw, so who better to do that than his arch-enemy, the Sheriff of Nottingham? Venture into the ancient oaks of Sherwood on Saturday (10 am) for a guided, one-hour walk, suitable for all ages, in which the Sheriff will share stories of medieval life.

3. Tour of Sherwood Forest with the Sheriff of Nottingham

Want to know more about the legends of Sherwood Forest and its most famous inhabitant, Robin Hood? Sometimes you need a balanced perspective of the county's celebrated outlaw, so who better to do that than his arch-enemy, the Sheriff of Nottingham? Venture into the ancient oaks of Sherwood on Saturday (10 am) for a guided, one-hour walk, suitable for all ages, in which the Sheriff will share stories of medieval life. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
World champion dancer and star of 'Strictly Come Dancing', Joanne Clifton (pictured), is among the big names taking to the stage of Mansfield's Palace Theatre next Tuesday for its spring panto. 'Rapunzel', a 160-minute production, also features Kerry Katona, formerly of chart-topping girl band Atomic Kitten and a winner of TV game show, 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here', and Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson in TV soap 'EastEnders'.

4. Star names in Palace Theatre's spring panto

World champion dancer and star of 'Strictly Come Dancing', Joanne Clifton (pictured), is among the big names taking to the stage of Mansfield's Palace Theatre next Tuesday for its spring panto. 'Rapunzel', a 160-minute production, also features Kerry Katona, formerly of chart-topping girl band Atomic Kitten and a winner of TV game show, 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here', and Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson in TV soap 'EastEnders'. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield