12 things to do and places to go this weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

3 . Archaeology fun for the family

There's fun for all the family with a hands-on archaeology event at the Creswell Crags Museum and Heritage Centre in Welbeck on Saturday. Discover how archaeologists learn about life in the Ice Age and have a go in the museum's dig-boxes to find replicas of the bones and tools that were found in the caves at Creswell. With the help of experts, you can even try creating some portable art. Photo: Submitted