1 . Morrisons

At Morrisons Cafe you can get two meals for £12 on selected classic meals, get one free kids meal with any adult meal over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy, excluding extras, available all day. Grab a Kids Sandwich Meal Deal in the café for just £3.95 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Sandwich Meal Deal for just £6.75 which includes any sandwich, sub, toastie or panini, any cake or teacake, and any hot or cold drink. You can also enjoy free refills on self serve hot drinks or grab a full plated breakfast or Build Your Own, both just £7 each. Photo: Rachel Atkins