12 of the cheapest places you can fly to right now from East Midlands Airport

Are you aching to get away? East Midlands Airport is a gateway to a range of holiday destinations, starting at just £12 one way.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

The holiday season is well and truly upon us and it’s time to start thinking about jetting off and exploring somewhere new.

Here are some of the cheapest destinations you can visit from your local airport this summer season.

Visit skyscanner.net for the latest prices.

There are plenty of things to do in Bergerac, from unique museums to wine tours. It is also an ideal base to explore the surrounding region, full of beautiful vineyards, rolling hills and idyllic riverside villages. Flights are available throughout August starting from just £12.

1. Bergerac, France

There are plenty of things to do in Bergerac, from unique museums to wine tours. It is also an ideal base to explore the surrounding region, full of beautiful vineyards, rolling hills and idyllic riverside villages. Flights are available throughout August starting from just £12.

A lively city surrounded by beautiful coastline, with plenty to explore during a long-weekend break. Flights from £14.

2. Dublin, Ireland

A lively city surrounded by beautiful coastline, with plenty to explore during a long-weekend break. Flights from £14.

Wroclaw is known for its historic Market Square, lined with elegant townhouses. Flights can be booked for as little as £16 throughout August.

3. Wroclaw, Poland

Wroclaw is known for its historic Market Square, lined with elegant townhouses. Flights can be booked for as little as £16 throughout August.

See the famous leaning tower in all its glory by jetting off to the Italian town of Pisa from just £18 this month.

4. Pisa, Italy

See the famous leaning tower in all its glory by jetting off to the Italian town of Pisa from just £18 this month.

