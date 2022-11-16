12 of the best Pizza takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

These are some of the most popular Pizza takeaways in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

With the cold winter nights drawing in and the weekend approaching, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Pizza takeaway.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of 4.0/5 or above.

Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Papillon Pizza Papillon Pizza, 145 Newgate Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 73 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Rio's Take Away Rio's Take Away, 78 Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 121 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Don Marco's Don Marco's, Unit 2, Madeline Court, Mansfield, has a 4/5 rating based on 68 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Pizza Boy The Pizza Boy, 12 Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 39 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales