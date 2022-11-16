12 of the best Pizza takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings
These are some of the most popular Pizza takeaways in Mansfield and the surrounding area.
By Shelley Marriott
14 minutes ago
With the cold winter nights drawing in and the weekend approaching, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Pizza takeaway.
Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.
All of these takeaways have been given a rating of 4.0/5 or above.
Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.
