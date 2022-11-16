News you can trust since 1952
These are some of the best Pizza takeaways in the area

12 of the best Pizza takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

These are some of the most popular Pizza takeaways in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

By Shelley Marriott
14 minutes ago

With the cold winter nights drawing in and the weekend approaching, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Pizza takeaway.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of 4.0/5 or above.

Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Papillon Pizza

Papillon Pizza, 145 Newgate Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 73 reviews

Photo: Google

2. Rio's Take Away

Rio's Take Away, 78 Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 121 reviews

Photo: Google

3. Don Marco's

Don Marco's, Unit 2, Madeline Court, Mansfield, has a 4/5 rating based on 68 reviews

Photo: Google

4. The Pizza Boy

The Pizza Boy, 12 Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 39 reviews

Photo: Google

MansfieldGoogle