11 places to treat yourself to a pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:21 BST
This week is National Pie Week so what better excuse to treat yourself to a pie and a pint.

Sweet and savoury, hot and cold, fusion, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free, there is now a pie for almost everyone.

So we have compiled a list of some places in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, that are offering a great deal where you can enjoy a pastry treat.

At Sir John Cockle on Sutton Road, Mansfield, you can get a pie and a drink for £11.25 all day on a Monday

1. Sir John Cockle

At Sir John Cockle on Sutton Road, Mansfield, you can get a pie and a drink for £11.25 all day on a Monday Photo: m

At The Black Bull, on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, you can get a pie and a drink for £12.95 all day on a Monday

2. The Black Bull

At The Black Bull, on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, you can get a pie and a drink for £12.95 all day on a Monday Photo: Google

At The Rufford on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, you can enjoy pie and a drink for £11.75 all day on a Monday

3. The Rufford

At The Rufford on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, you can enjoy pie and a drink for £11.75 all day on a Monday Photo: The Rufford

At The Coopers on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, you can get a pie and drink for £12.95 all day on a Monday

4. The Coopers

At The Coopers on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, you can get a pie and drink for £12.95 all day on a Monday Photo: The Coopers

