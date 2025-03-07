11 places to treat yourself to a pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Sweet and savoury, hot and cold, fusion, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free, there is now a pie for almost everyone.
So we have compiled a list of some places in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, that are offering a great deal where you can enjoy a pastry treat.
1. Sir John Cockle
At Sir John Cockle on Sutton Road, Mansfield, you can get a pie and a drink for £11.25 all day on a Monday Photo: m
2. The Black Bull
At The Black Bull, on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, you can get a pie and a drink for £12.95 all day on a Monday Photo: Google
3. The Rufford
At The Rufford on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, you can enjoy pie and a drink for £11.75 all day on a Monday Photo: The Rufford
4. The Coopers
At The Coopers on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, you can get a pie and drink for £12.95 all day on a Monday Photo: The Coopers
