11 places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, June 15, and you might be thinking of taking your dad for a meal, so here are some last minute suggestions.

From special menus, limited edition burgers or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £34.95 or two courses for £28.95. For children under 12 it is £18.95 for three courses and £15.95 for two courses.

If you book a table at the Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, on either June 14, or June 15, Dad will get his first drink for free.

andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £34.95 or two courses for £28.95. For children under 12 it is £18.95 for three courses and £15.95 for two courses.

