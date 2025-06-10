11 places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

From special menus, limited edition burgers or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment.
Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.
1. Father's Day
Treat your dad this Father's Day Photo: Pixabay
2. The Red, Mansfield
The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £34.95 or two courses for £28.95. For children under 12 it is £18.95 for three courses and £15.95 for two courses. Photo: Google
3. Bold Forester, Mansfield
If you book a table at the Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, on either June 14, or June 15, Dad will get his first drink for free. Photo: Google
4. andwhynot, Mansfield
andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £34.95 or two courses for £28.95. For children under 12 it is £18.95 for three courses and £15.95 for two courses. Photo: National World