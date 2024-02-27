News you can trust since 1952
11 places offering a great deal for a meal in and around Mansfield this Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, March 10, and you might be wanting to treat your mother, or the whole family, to a meal out, so we have compiled a list of places in and around Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.

From offers including a three course set menu or a free glass of Prosecco for mum, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not plan a meal and treat your mum this Mothering Sunday.

Mum will receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco when dining at Bella Italia. You can enjoy two courses starting from just £17.95 or three courses from £20.95.

1. Bella Italia

If you book a table for Mother's Day either on March 9, or 10, mum will receive a free drink.

2. Bold Forester

If you book a table for Mother's Day either on March 9, or 10, mum will receive a free drink.

3. The Snipe

Enjoy a special Mother's Day menu offering three Courses for £26.99

4. The Foxglove

