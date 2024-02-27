11 places offering a great deal for a meal in and around Mansfield this Mother's Day

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including a three course set menu or a free glass of Prosecco for mum, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal and treat your mum this Mothering Sunday.
1. Bella Italia
Mum will receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco when dining at Bella Italia. You can enjoy two courses starting from just £17.95 or three courses from £20.95. Photo: Google
2. Bold Forester
If you book a table for Mother's Day either on March 9, or 10, mum will receive a free drink. Photo: Google
3. The Snipe
If you book a table for Mother's Day either on March 9, or 10, mum will receive a free drink. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Foxglove
Enjoy a special Mother's Day menu offering three Courses for £26.99 Photo: Google