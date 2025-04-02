11 places for food to take your families over the Easter Holiday that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free or for as little as £1 there is something for everyone.
1. Places to eat with your family
There are a number of places offering deals on food Photo: Pixabay
2. Burger King
At Burger King, from Monday, April 7, to Sunday, April 20, kids eat free with every adult meal, via the app Photo: Google
3. King's Mill Farm
At King's Mill Farm on King' Mill Road East, Sutton, and other Farmhouse Inns, from Monday, April 7, to Friday, April 25, two kids eat free with one paying adult. Sign up required. Photo: Google Maps
4. Asda
At Asda kids eat for £1, with no adult spend Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.