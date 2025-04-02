11 places for food to take your families over the Easter Holiday that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
The Easter Holiday is fast approaching and you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a meal out so we have compiled a list of places in and around Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.

From offers including kids eat for free or for as little as £1 there is something for everyone.

1. Places to eat with your family

At Burger King, from Monday, April 7, to Sunday, April 20, kids eat free with every adult meal, via the app

2. Burger King

At Burger King, from Monday, April 7, to Sunday, April 20, kids eat free with every adult meal, via the app Photo: Google

At King's Mill Farm on King' Mill Road East, Sutton, and other Farmhouse Inns, from Monday, April 7, to Friday, April 25, two kids eat free with one paying adult. Sign up required.

3. King's Mill Farm

At King's Mill Farm on King' Mill Road East, Sutton, and other Farmhouse Inns, from Monday, April 7, to Friday, April 25, two kids eat free with one paying adult. Sign up required. Photo: Google Maps

At Asda kids eat for £1, with no adult spend

4. Asda

At Asda kids eat for £1, with no adult spend Photo: Google

