Knights of the Damed Jousting team performing.Knights of the Damed Jousting team performing.
Knights of the Damed Jousting team performing.

11 photos from the 2006 Ashfield Show

By John Smith
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 14:20 BST
Ashfield Show is back later this year at Sutton Lawn and it’s again expected to be one of the highlights of the summer in the district.

Down the years, the event has always been popular and our snappers have always been there to capture the highlights and fun attractions.

Here, we take a delve into the archives and go back to the Ashfield Show of 2006 – do you remember any of these?

Ashfield Council leisure department's chicken mascot won the first of the mascot races.

1. Taking the honours

Ashfield Council leisure department's chicken mascot won the first of the mascot races. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoying one of the rides at the funfair.

2. Flying high

Youngsters enjoying one of the rides at the funfair. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Bulwell hip hop poet Glenn B performing with Afro Beats on the Music Stage.

3. Poetry and beats

Bulwell hip hop poet Glenn B performing with Afro Beats on the Music Stage. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Knights of the Damned were one of the star attractions at the event.

4. Oh what a knight!

The Knights of the Damned were one of the star attractions at the event. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice