11 Macmillan Coffee Mornings taking place in Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby

Each year people come together to host Coffee Mornings and help raise much needed funds for charity.
This year's Coffee Morning day is Friday, September 26. However, you can host any time of the year, whenever suits you best.
This year marks 35 years of Coffee Mornings and transforming cancer care over a cuppa.
In that time, more than 1.2 million Coffee Mornings have been hosted across the UK, raising around £300 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Signing up to host a Coffee Morning is easy and you will receive support every step of the way.
All you have to do is fill in a registration form and you’ll be sent a free fundraising kit in the post with everything you need.
Choose from a full kit with bunting, balloons and a tablecloth (ideal for first time hosts) or a lighter kit with less paper and no plastic.
Each kit includes recipes, a collection box, event posters and a game for your event.
To find out more about Macmillan Cancer Support and how you can help visit www.macmillan.org.uk.