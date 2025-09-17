11 Macmillan Coffee Mornings taking place in Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby

Each year people come together to host Coffee Mornings and help raise much needed funds for charity.

This year's Coffee Morning day is Friday, September 26. However, you can host any time of the year, whenever suits you best.

This year marks 35 years of Coffee Mornings and transforming cancer care over a cuppa.

In that time, more than 1.2 million Coffee Mornings have been hosted across the UK, raising around £300 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Signing up to host a Coffee Morning is easy and you will receive support every step of the way.

All you have to do is fill in a registration form and you’ll be sent a free fundraising kit in the post with everything you need.

Choose from a full kit with bunting, balloons and a tablecloth (ideal for first time hosts) or a lighter kit with less paper and no plastic.

Each kit includes recipes, a collection box, event posters and a game for your event.

Here are 11 Coffee Mornings taking place in Mansfield and Ashfield.

There will be many more events taking place throughout the area so if you have not been included on this list and are hosting a coffee morning please let us know submitting the information to the Submit Your Story section of our website, www.yourworld.net/submit.

To find out more about Macmillan Cancer Support and how you can help visit www.macmillan.org.uk.

1 . Mansfield Museum Wednesday, September 24, from 10am until noon, at Mansfield Museum, Leeming Street, Mansfield. There will be a collection for the charity and a Museum bake off, all are welcome to come along and bring baked goods - with free tea and coffee. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen On Friday, September 26, from 10am until noon, at Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen on Quarry Lane, Mansfield. Everyone is invited to purchase cakes, hot drinks and donate to a fantastic cause and there will be a visit from manager Nigel Clough and some players. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Capo Lounge On Friday, September 26, from 9am at Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales