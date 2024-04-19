11 game-changing inventions that were all created by Nottinghamshire geniuses

Historically, Nottinghamshire is perhaps most famed for the creation of the ‘Spinning Jenny’ – an automated machine that mechanised the weaving process in the early Industrial Revolution and not a slang term for a pole dancer – but a great many other game-changers were also first thought up in out fair county.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 17:11 BST

From culinary classics, to roads and industry, medicine and media . . . see how many of these produts you know about.

These life-changing products were all invented in Nottinghamshire

1. Made in Notts

These life-changing products were all invented in Nottinghamshire Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
While 'everyone's favourite sauce' is more closely associated with Birmingham, it was actually invented by a Nottinghamshire shopkeeper. FG Garton produced the sauce from his store, but traded the recipe to pay off a debt to a Birmingham-based vinegar company.

2. HP Sauce

While 'everyone's favourite sauce' is more closely associated with Birmingham, it was actually invented by a Nottinghamshire shopkeeper. FG Garton produced the sauce from his store, but traded the recipe to pay off a debt to a Birmingham-based vinegar company. Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
This ladies' game-changer was invented by Nottinghamshire born Dr Joanne Morgan. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

3. The backless 'invisible' bra

This ladies' game-changer was invented by Nottinghamshire born Dr Joanne Morgan. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Photo: Dave Hogan

Photo Sales
Not as recent an invention as you may thing, records state that the circular saw was first invented by former Mansfield wood and metalworker Joseph Murray as far back as 1790.

4. The circular saw

Not as recent an invention as you may thing, records state that the circular saw was first invented by former Mansfield wood and metalworker Joseph Murray as far back as 1790. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Nottinghamshire