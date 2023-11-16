10-year-old from Kirkby in Ashfield set to donate beautiful ginger hair
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an act of remarkable kindness and generosity, 10-year-old Emilia has decided to part with her stunning ginger locks, all for a noble cause. Inspired by her big sister's selfless act three years ago, Emilia is cutting her hair and donating it to the Little Princess Trust, an organisation that provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer and other illnesses.
Emilia's journey began when she overheard her parents discussing her sister's hair donation. With curiosity and empathy in her heart, Emilia immediately wanted to follow in her sister's footsteps. She expressed her desire to donate her hair, explaining, "It's not fair that a ginger-haired child loses their hair to cancer and has to make do with a boring brown wig! Ginger hair is special."
The Little Princess Trust is a well-known charity that aims to restore a sense of confidence and normalcy to children affected by cancer. Not only does the organisation create bespoke wigs using real hair donations, but they also provide them free of charge to children in need. Emilia's hair, combined with the generous sponsorships she is seeking, will directly contribute to the production of wigs that resemble ginger hair, allowing children who share her unique hair color to feel more comfortable during their challenging journeys.
Emilia's parents, overwhelmed with pride and support for their daughter's decision, have been assisting her in raising funds to cover the expenses of creating these specialised wigs. Emilia has set up a sponsorship page where family, friends, and kind-hearted individuals can contribute to her cause. Monetary donations will not only help cover the cost of creating the wigs but also support the Little Princess Trust's numerous other initiatives that aim to improve the lives of children facing hair loss.
When asked about her motivation, Emilia expressed, "I want to help other children smile and feel good about themselves. I remember seeing my big sister cut her hair, and I know amazing she felt to help other children. If I can make even one child happy, it will be worth it." Her mum, Kelly, added “I’m so proud of both my daughters. Their selfless act is an inspiration to us all, reminding us that no matter our age, we can make a positive impact on the lives of those in need”.
The impact of Emilia's initiative is not limited to just the physical aspect of donating her hair but extends to the emotional support she hopes to provide for these young warriors battling cancer. Her desire to give back and bring joy to others showcases the incredible resilience and empathy that shines through even in the hearts of our youngest community members.
To support Emilia in her quest to create specialised wigs for children fighting cancer, please visit her sponsorship page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/emilias-big-chop. Every donation, big or small, will help make a significant difference in the lives of these courageous young fighters. The event will take place on Friday 8th December at Duo Hair on Chestnut Drive in Mansfield. Let us join her in this incredible venture to provide comfort, confidence, and a smile to the faces of those who truly deserve it.