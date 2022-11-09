But either side of paying our respects, there is still lots of light-hearted fun to be had with family and friends. So we have compiled our usual list of things to do and places to go in the two districts and the wider Nottinghamshire area.
A surefire sign that Christmas is only just round the corner is Spectacle Of Light, the annual after-dark adventure at Rufford Abbey Country Park.
And if you hop on a Robin Hood Line train from next Tuesday, you will find out that Nottingham’s Christmas Market is under way.
Mansfield Museum hosts activities for the under-fives, while there’s more entertainment lined up at the town’s Palace Theatre too.
Elsewhere, horse-racing and dog-walking take centre stage, while you get the chance to explore places such as Sherwood Pines, Southwell and the intriguing Notts Maze.
Before you set off, please check the individual websites of each venue to find out opening times and admission prices.
1. After-dark spectacular
The nights might be drawing in, but that means one of the most amazing family attractions of the winter season is in full glow. It's the Spectacle Of Light after-dark adventure at Rufford Abbey Country Park, which is taking place every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening until November 20. Marvel at art installations, meet characters from 'Alice In Wonderland', let the little ones enjoy a night-time play area and sip mulled wine and hot chocolate as you stroll around the beautiful grounds.
Photo: Submitted
2. Action and adventure in the forest
Whenever you're stuck for things to do, especially with the kids, Sherwood Pines is always a go-to place for action and adventure. It's not only one of the largest forests in the Midlands, it's also so picturesque. Get an animated selfie with Gruffalo and his pals, hit the mountain-bike trails, explore the Robin Hood Hideout play area, tackle the treetop ropes at Go Ape or simply enjoy a calming walk away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Photo: Submitted
3. Plays about Mansfield's identity and language
'Going To See A Man About A Dog' is a new trilogy of plays about the local identity and language of the Mansfield area. So it should make for fascinating viewing at the town's Palace Theatre on Sunday. 'We Are Us, Here!' focuses on young people finding it hard to be themselves; 'From Durgs To Ducks' looks at how the mining industry attracted people to Mansfield; and 'Are You From Warsop?' is all about protecting swans from harm.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Messy play for under-fives
Kids are given the perfect excuse to get their hands dirty at Mansfield Museum's 'stay and play' sessions on the second and fourth Friday of each school term-time month. Specifically for under-fives, the messy play activities in the museum's education room are great fun, and there's no need to book beforehand. This Friday's session is all about shape-themed sensory tubs.
Photo: Submitted