10 things to do and places to go in Mansfield area for the May Day Bank Holiday

Are you ready for this? Three Bank Holiday Mondays inside one month!

It seems crazy but it’s true as the month opens with the traditional May Day break this weekend and ends with the Whitsun holiday on May 29. Sandwiched is between this year is the King’s Coronation, complete with a special, one-off Bank Holiday on Monday, May 8.

May Day has its origins as part of a Roman festival that celebrated the beginning of summer, and many European cultures still mark it with dancing and singing.

In this country, traditions such as maypole dancing, May queens and morris dancing appear to be in decline. And to be honest, with so many events planned for the Coronation, this weekend looks like being one of the quietest for some time within the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

However, we have still managed to unearth ten ideas for things to do and places to go. Activities from high-ropes adventures, a vintage vehicles show and world-class ice hockey to a dawn chorus walk and Meat Loaf at Southwell Minster! And venues from Sherwood Pines and Mansfield’s Palace Theatre to Trent Bridge cricket ground and Mansfield’s array of nature reserves.

Before setting off, please remember to check the individual websites of your chosen venues for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1 . Vintage vehicles on show A Bank Holiday weekend can mean only one thing at Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead -- and that's a steaming day when the public are invited to see Britain's finest Victorian waterworks in action. Each weekend has a theme and this Sunday and Monday (10.30 am to 4 pm), the attraction hosts a show of classic and vintage vehicles. Tickets can be bought online before you set off or from the museum shop on the day of your visit. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . New challenge at Go Ape You can always live life adventurously at the Go Ape activity centre at Sherwood Pines,. But even more so in 2023 because there's a fresh course to tackle. Tree Top Challenge Plus is the centre's most demanding high-ropes experience yet, testing your mental grit and physical boundaries. On a lesser scale, there are the usual fun ways for youngsters to explore the forest canopy, including via zip-wires and nets. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Meat Loaf by candlelight at Southwell Minster! It's hard to imagine any scenario in which explosive rock star Meat Loaf turns up to play a candlelit concert in the beautiful Southwell Minster. But the next best thing takes place on Friday and Saturday night when a live cast of singers, including stars from the West End musical production of 'Bat Out Of Hell', accompanied by a live rock band, belt out an array of Meat Loaf anthems in a special tribute show, 'Meat Loaf By Candlelight'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Get up early for a dawn chorus walk If the sound of woodland birds filling the air with their morning calls is more your thing than Meat Loaf, then Sherwood Forest hosts just the event for you on Bank Holiday Monday morning (4.30 to 7.30). Head out bright and early for a dawn chorus walk to marvel at the sounds of the forest's resident and migratory woodland birds. The walk will be led by teenage conservationist and RSPB ambassador Indy Kiemel Greene, from Thoresby Park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

