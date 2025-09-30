10 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall Photo: Pixabay
2. Dave's Place
Dave's Place on Violet Hill, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on September 4 Photo: Google
3. The Garrison
The Garrison on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was given a five out of five rating on August 29. Photo: Google
4. Lounge 212
Lounge 212 on Church Side, Mansfield, was given a four out of five rating on August 22. Photo: Google