10 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Pizza Box
Pizza Box on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 29. Photo: Google Maps
3. McDonald's
McDonald's on Park Lane, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 28. Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Sarah's Kitchen
Sarah's Kitchen on Hamilton Way, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 18. Photo: Google
