10 of the most popular gyms in Mansfield to help you get into shape this year

Whether you are planning to improve your health or are a fitness regular, here is a list of popular gyms you could go to in Mansfield.
They are ranked according to customer reviews on Google.
1. RS Fitness Studios
The gym off Stockwell Gate has received high praise from its customers, with five star reviews across the board. One said: "Top class gym, top class trainers, friendly atmosphere, excellent facility."
2. Body & Soul Gym
The Body and Soul Gym has been described as an "absolutely brilliant place" with a passionate team of trainers. You can find them at Handley Arcade, 2a Leeming Street, Mansfield.
3. Angels Gym
If you enjoy the old school gym look and feel with a friendly atmosphere, then Angels Gym is the place for you. You can find them at Hallam Way, Block 7, unit 34-36, Mansfield.
4. The Fitness Box
The Fitness Box offers boutique indoor cycling and personal training at its fantastic studio. Popular fitness classes include Indoor cycling and HIIT sessions. You can find them at Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield.
