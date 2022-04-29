Here are 10 of the best wedding venues near to Mansfield

10 of the best wedding venues near Mansfield

Is it time in your relationship to tie the knot? From stately homes, to hotels and specialist venues there is plenty of choice for you and your other half to get hitched.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 12:38 pm

Here are 10 of the best venues where happy couples can say ‘I do’ near to Mansfield.

1. Carr Bank Wedding Venue

Formally Mansfield Manor Hotel, the venue has undergone an incredible transformation over the past year. The scale of the renovations is immense and the result is impressive! The venue now has a much more neutral, modern feel, with some stand out features.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

2. Newstead Abbey

Full of romantic charm, and set within immaculately landscaped Formal Gardens, Newstead Abbey is perfect for a picturesque wedding in the heart of Nottinghamshire.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. The Mill - Rufford Abbey

The 12th-century ruins, woodlands, formal gardens, and the lake offer tremendous photography opportunities.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Thoresby Park

The Riding Hall at Thoresby Park is truly unique. A former stable for the Pierrepont family The Riding Hall’s beautiful soaring brick arches are sure to impress all your guests.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
