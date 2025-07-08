10 of the best shops in Mansfield where you can pick up a bargain according to Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST
Everyone loves grabbing a good bargain so we have compiled a list of shops in Mansfield where you can get yourself a great deal.

We Googled ‘places to get a bargain in Mansfield’ and here are ten of the top rated shops, according to Google reviews.

All of these businesses were given a rating of four or above.

Home Bargains on Saint Peter's Way, St. Peters Retail Park, Mansfield, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 434 Google reviews.

1. Home Bargains

B&M Home Store with Garden Centre on Baums Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 2,200 Google reviews.

2. B&M Home Store with Garden Centre

B&M Home Store on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.5 out of five rating, based on 579 Google reviews.

3. B&M Home Store

Poundland on St. Peter’s Retail Park, St Peter's Way, Mansfield, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 314 Google reviews.

4. Poundland

