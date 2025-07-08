10 of the best shops in Mansfield where you can pick up a bargain according to Google reviews

We Googled ‘places to get a bargain in Mansfield’ and here are ten of the top rated shops, according to Google reviews.
All of these businesses were given a rating of four or above.
1. Home Bargains
Home Bargains on Saint Peter's Way, St. Peters Retail Park, Mansfield, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 434 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. B&M Home Store with Garden Centre
B&M Home Store with Garden Centre on Baums Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 2,200 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. B&M Home Store
B&M Home Store on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.5 out of five rating, based on 579 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Poundland
Poundland on St. Peter’s Retail Park, St Peter's Way, Mansfield, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 314 Google reviews. Photo: Google
