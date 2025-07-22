10 neighbourhoods in Mansfield with the highest and lowest property sales

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:44 BST
Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Mansfield with the highest and lowest property sales.

Using property data from the Office for National Statistics, Online Marketing Surgery, and Spray Vue, ranked areas in Mansfield based on the number of properties sold over the course of a year.

Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Mansfield based on the amount of property sales for the year ending September 2024.

Sale data featured is from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Mansfield between October 2023 and September 2024.

Here are 10 neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest property sales...

King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham had 173 property sales for the year ending September 2024.

2. King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham

Forest Town & Newlands saw 122 property sales in the year ending September 2022.

3. Forest Town & Newlands

Grange Farm & Ladybrook saw 97 property sales in the year ending September 2024.

4. Grange Farm & Ladybrook

