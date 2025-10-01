10 mechanics and garages in Mansfield with the best rating from Google reviews 2025

By Tracy Smith
Published 1st Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 16:44 BST
As the majority of us rely on a car to go about our daily lives, it’s essential we can find a decent mechanic if the need arises.

To help you along your way, we have compiled a selection of garages and mechanics in the Mansfield area which have received positive ratings from Google reviews.

Whether your car needs a service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul these businesses will be able to help you get back on the road.

These are the highest rated garages on Google (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Best garages

These are the highest rated garages on Google (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Photo Sales
Hardwick Motor Company, Hardwick Ln, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 5EJ: Received a Google Star rating of 4.6 out of 398 reviews.

2. Hardwick Motor Company

Hardwick Motor Company, Hardwick Ln, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 5EJ: Received a Google Star rating of 4.6 out of 398 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Jmc Service & Repair at Phoenix House, Mansfield Rd, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4HR: Has a 4.7 star rating out of 96 reviews.

3. Jmc Service & Repair

Jmc Service & Repair at Phoenix House, Mansfield Rd, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4HR: Has a 4.7 star rating out of 96 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Mansfield Autoworks, Unit 3, Oakwood Rd, Mansfield NG18 3HQ: Received a Google star rating of 4.8 out of 40 reviews.

4. Mansfield Autoworks

Mansfield Autoworks, Unit 3, Oakwood Rd, Mansfield NG18 3HQ: Received a Google star rating of 4.8 out of 40 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleMansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice