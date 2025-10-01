10 mechanics and garages in Mansfield with the best rating from Google reviews 2025

To help you along your way, we have compiled a selection of garages and mechanics in the Mansfield area which have received positive ratings from Google reviews.
Whether your car needs a service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul these businesses will be able to help you get back on the road.
1. Best garages
These are the highest rated garages on Google (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS
2. Hardwick Motor Company
Hardwick Motor Company, Hardwick Ln, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 5EJ: Received a Google Star rating of 4.6 out of 398 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. Jmc Service & Repair
Jmc Service & Repair at Phoenix House, Mansfield Rd, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4HR: Has a 4.7 star rating out of 96 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
4. Mansfield Autoworks
Mansfield Autoworks, Unit 3, Oakwood Rd, Mansfield NG18 3HQ: Received a Google star rating of 4.8 out of 40 reviews. Photo: Google Maps