10 Mansfield pubs in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

Regarded as the ultimate guide to good pubs and bars across the UK, making it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide’s hallowed pages is seen as a major feather in any pub’s cap.

In total, 73 Nottinghamshire pubs have made the list this year and these are the 10 from the Mansfield area.

However, CAMRA warns the latest figures shows another drop in brewery numbers and says the Government needs to take action in the upcoming Budget.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor.

“It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British pub.

"Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.”

All details featured are accredited to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026, which is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/

1 . The Railway Inn - Mansfield Found on Station Street, Mansfield. CAMRA says: "Up to four real ales and up to two real ciders are offered, the walled rear garden is popular in summer." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Brown Cow - Mansfield Located on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield. CAMRA says: "This proper pub offers up to 10 real ales, four or five craft kegs and several ciders." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Stella Taps - Mansfield Located on Stella Street, Mansfield: CAMRA says: "Micropub, opened in 2021, it serves three changing real ales and a regular selection of craft kegs." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Pavilion - Mansfield Located on Racecourse Park, Epsom Street, Mansfield. CAMRA says: "This family-friendly pub has five handpulls offering a regularly-changing range of beer styles, as well as up to six real ciders." Photo: Google Photo Sales