Fancy owning your own pub?placeholder image
Fancy owning your own pub?

10 Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire pubs for sale right now

By John Smith
Published 5th Sep 2025, 14:52 BST
Admit it, we’ve all dreamt about what it might be like to own our pub at one point or another in life.

The idea of being landlord or landlady of your own boozer sounds enticing – but how much would it cost to actually get your hands on a Nottinghamshire watering hole?

We’ve been on leading property sites Rightmove and Zoopla and found these pubs are on the market right now.

Fancy getting a round in?

Offers over £340,000 are wanted for this pub on Sutton Road - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/164102693#/?channel=COM_BUY

1. Nell Gwyn - Mansfield

Offers over £340,000 are wanted for this pub on Sutton Road - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/164102693#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This former pub on Church Street is on the market for £125,000 - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/166103300#/?channel=COM_BUY

2. The Yard - Mansfield

This former pub on Church Street is on the market for £125,000 - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/166103300#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This social club on Main Road can be all yours for £330,000 - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/165959768#/?channel=COM_BUY

3. Jacksdale Social Club - Jacksdale

This social club on Main Road can be all yours for £330,000 - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/165959768#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This pub and restaurant on Main Street also boasts a large beer garden - visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/hospitality/nottinghamshire/

4. The Fox - Kirton

This pub and restaurant on Main Street also boasts a large beer garden - visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/hospitality/nottinghamshire/ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldNottinghamshireZooplaRightmove
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice