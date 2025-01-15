Where will you take your partner out to celebrate Valentine's Day? Photo: OtherWhere will you take your partner out to celebrate Valentine's Day? Photo: Other
Where will you take your partner out to celebrate Valentine's Day? Photo: Other

10 Ashfield restaurants for a romantic Valentine's Day meal

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:52 GMT
The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner.

And if you’re planning on taking your special someone out for a meal, we have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants in and around Ashfield to visit according to Tripadvisor.

To avoid disappointment, book early to secure your table.

A reivewer said: "Hands down one of the best places I’ve eaten, not in Hucknall, not in Nottingham but ANYWHERE!"

1. Moda - Annesley Road, Hucknall

A reivewer said: "Hands down one of the best places I’ve eaten, not in Hucknall, not in Nottingham but ANYWHERE!" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A reviewer said: "Warm welcome and excellent quality of food."

2. The Bowman - Nottingham Road, Hucknall

A reviewer said: "Warm welcome and excellent quality of food." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
One customer said: "Yet again Bibiana Lounge showed why they are our favourite restaurant in Hucknall."

3. Bibiana Lounge - High Street, Hucknall

One customer said: "Yet again Bibiana Lounge showed why they are our favourite restaurant in Hucknall." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
One reviewer posted: "Food was fantastic as always, will definitely be back again."

4. Nawaab Saab - Nottingham Road, Nuthall

One reviewer posted: "Food was fantastic as always, will definitely be back again." Photo: John Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice