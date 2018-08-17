Parking charge will see me go elsewhere, says reader

I have no problem with the camera system planned for Morrisons in Kirkby, but why subject us to a stupid £1 ticket charge?

The signs clearly state three hours of free parking (anyone who needs more than three hours needs a new life). Why not just leave it at that?

I, for one, hardly ever carry coins these days and was pleased when they removed the coin slot on the shopping trolleys.

I have always liked the Kirkby store but the thought of a £60 fine because I don’t have a £1 coin will see me shopping elsewhere.

Geoff Staples

By email

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE