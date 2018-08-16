Parking ban along Tour Of Britain route in Mansfield

Drivers are being warned about parking restrictions in Mansfield when the Tour Of Britain cycle race passes through the town next month.

Several roads on the route are to be kept completely free of parked vehicles, for the safety of both the competitors and spectators.

And Mansfield District Council has said that any vehicles left behind risk being lifted and towed away to a compound, where motorists would have to pay a fee to have them released.

The final five miles of the Nottinghamshire stage of the OVO Energy-sponsored Tour Of Britain will pass through the Mansfield and Ashfield area between 3 pm and 4.30 pm on Saturday, September 8.

The race, which is Britain’s largest free sporting event, is expected to attract large crowds, especially with Mansfield Town playing away, at Crewe Alexandra, that day.

Vehicles must be removed from the route by 1 pm on these seven roads: a section of the A60 Nottingham Road, Atkin Lane, Sheepbridge Lane, Skegby Lane, Beck Lane, Abbott Road and a section of Chesterfield Road South.

Mike Robinson, the council’s director economic growth, said: “We take safety really seriously, so it is vitally important that the route is free of parked vehicles. We are working with the race organisers who require cleared roads, which we need to deliver for a safe event.

“We saw what happened in Retford last year when there was a crash because of a parked car on the route, and we don’t want that to happen in Mansfield.”

Around the finishing line of the stage, outside the Civic Centre, there will be road closures in place from 5 am to 8 pm on race day on Chesterfield Road South, Rosemary Street and Albion Street.

Other surrounding streets will also be affected, so residents in the area are being advised to park elsewhere if they need to have access to their vehicles.

On Chesterfield Road South, bus routes will be diverted, so the public are advised to check with their transport provider before travelling.

Tour Of Britain organisers will be delivering leaflets to all homes and businesses on the route, and yellow advanced-warning signs about the parking restrictions will be posted in the affected streets in the run-up to the event.

The council will also be reminding people about the parking restrictions on its social media pages where there will be daily updates about the Tour Of Britain between now and race day.

There will be an advance vehicle 15 minutes ahead of the race, keeping spectators up to date with what is happening. The cyclists are guided along the route by police vehicles and escort motorcyclists.