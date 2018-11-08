Park WILL close unless it is taken over say trustees

The Trustees of Berry Hill park have officially announced that the park is closing.

The trustees released the following statement following their meeting yesterday.

“The Trustees of Berry Hill Social Welfare Club met today 7 November to discuss the future of Berry Hill Park.

It is with great sadness that the Trustees have to announce the closure of Berry Hill Park on November 30 due to the lack of finances available to meet its current debts and to meet its ongoing liabilities and maintenance repair costs.

“The Trustees approached Mansfield District Council with a request to take on Berry Hill park as Corporate Trustees of the charity in May 2016, as of today we have received no indication of their willingness to take over the running of Berry Hill Park.

“The Trustees would be willing to meet with any interested organisations that woud be prepared to take on the legal responsibilities of running the park and taking over the trusteeship, or with a view to buying the park outright.”

A spokesman for Mansfield District Council said the authority has held ongoing discussions with CISWO and the trustees and agreed that the future of the park would be discussed once the planning application had been dealt with.

Martyn Saxton Director of Place and Wellbeing said: “Mansfield District Council has received a request from the trustees of Berry Hill Park for support in maintaining the park and to consider a transfer of Corporate Trusteeship to the council. This is being considered but no decision has yet been made.

The Mayor has asked for the park to remain open until a meeting takes place with the Trustees on 22 November.”

More when we have it.

