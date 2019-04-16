Parents urged to speak to children after spate of grass fires in Mansfield and Ashfield

Parents are being urged to speak to their children after a spate of grass fires in the area.

More than 14 football pitches worth of valuable habitat was destroyed in a wildfire at Vicar Water in Clipstone.

The fire on Rookery Park.

And, a day before the fire at the country park, firefighters tackled three grass fires in Mansfield.

An investigation was also launched into two fires which started less than 24 hours apart in Sutton.

Both fires were on Rookery Park, which is grass land off Mapplewells Road, Sutton.

Paul Gair, fire prevention manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, said: “As a service, we attend all kinds of incidents, not just fires – but when our crews are mobilised to deal with grass fires, which can be large or small, they are potentially being taken away from attending more serious incidents where lives may be at risk, and I am sure that nobody wants that on their conscience.

The devastation after the fire on Vicar Water.

“We know that the school holidays are a chance for young people to relax and get into the outdoors, but if you’re a parent, carer, teacher, summer activity club leader or maybe even a coach, you can help us by speaking to young people about the consequences, to us, to them and to the communities of Nottinghamshire of fire-setting.

“On behalf of NFRS, I hope you all have a safe Easter holiday.”

The fire on Vicar Water on April 11, is believed to have been started deliberately.

A spokesman for Vicar Water, said: “Here’s a few pictures of the utter destruction caused yesterday by the deliberate fires.

“Around 14 football pitches worth of valuable habitat destroyed. If anyone has any information please call the police on 101.

“Thanks to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for the swift response.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews from Edwinstowe and Warsop were called to the scene of a grass fire at 6.43pm.

“Firefighters used two hose reels and beaters to bring the fire, which had spread across an area 100 by 20 metres in size, under control.

“No one was injured and the incident had been dealt with by 7.28pm.

“The fire is believed to have been set deliberately.

“If anyone has any information, contact the police on 101.”

Firefighters from three stations also tackled three different grass fires across Mansfield on April 10.

A crew from Mansfield attended a blaze at Jubilee Way South from 1pm after 30 square meters of grass caught fire.

Beaters, flexi packs and one hose reel was in use and the fire was extinguished by about 2.15pm.

A crew from Blidworth also attended two fires on Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Mansfield, which started at about 1.25pm.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters by about 2.30pm.

The Blidworth crew then joined a crew from Ashfield at a series of fire near the Bellamy Road estate.

The fire, near Shelton Road, involved one hectare of land and sent smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire was extinguished by 3pm.

Three crews including two from Ashfield Fire Station and one from Alfreton attended the grass and undergrowth fire at 7.40pm, April 8 and 5.50pm, April 9 in Sutton.

The fire on April 8 covered about four acres near Charwood Street, and crews from Ashfield and Alfreton fire stations were at the scene.

It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze, which was extinguished at 8.42pm - an hour after firefighters received the call.

Nottinghamshire Police are now investigating the fires.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have received reports of two fires in Sutton this week.

“No one was hurt in the fires – however, we are investigating to establish whether they were deliberately started. If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 627 of 9 April.”

Advice about grass fires from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

• Don’t drop cigarettes, dispose of them properly.

• Take your rubbish home or put it in a nearby bin.

• Don’t leave glass bottles lying on the ground as sunlight shining on these can lead to a fire.

• Setting fires is not cool or fun – How would you feel if firefighters were unable to attend a lifesaving emergency because of your fire?

• Don’t try to tackle grass or other fires in the open on your own as they spread quickly, and instead call 999 immediately.