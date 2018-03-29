Parents of missing teen: "We just want you home, we love you"

The parents of a missing 15-year-old girl have issued a heartfelt plea for her to get in touch.

Leah Hazelton went missing from the Selston area of Nottinghamshire on Saturday.

Missing: Leah Hazelton. Picture supplied by Nottinghamshire Police.

She was last seen leaving McDonalds in Clumber Street, Nottingham, at about 3.51pm, heading towards the Old Market Square in Nottingham.

Leah's parents issued a message through Nottinghamshire Police saying: "Leah this is a message from your mummy and daddy. We just want to know where you are, that you’re safe, and that no one has hurt you. Please know that you are not in any trouble at all, we’re all just desperate to see you. We are all, daddy, your sisters, and me, really worried about you. Please get in touch with us as soon as you can. We all love you’."

And Nottinghamshire Police said: "Leah, if you are reading this, please let your parents know you are safe. Alternatively, you can call our team by calling 101 or by messaging our page to let us know you have not come to any harm.Thank you."

Leah was wearing a burgundy coat with a fur hood, a blue top and skinny jeans and was carrying a handbag when she went missing.

She is around 4ft 11ins tall with brown shoulder length hair of medium build. She often wears bright red lipstick.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, from the Missing From Home team, said: “I want to reassure Leah that her welfare and safety is the priority and she is in no trouble whatsoever.

“I would appeal to her to just contact us so we know she is ok or to anyone with any information to assist us by making contact."

Leah has links to the Croydon, Westminster, Charing Cross and Lewisham areas of London. She also has links to Derbyshire, West Midlands and Kent.

If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of 24 March 2018.