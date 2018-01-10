Parents’ delight at new Brierley Forest play area plan

Parents have welcomed news a Huthwaite park is set to be transformed with “adventurous” timber play equipment.

Work to replace the “dilapidated” play area next to Brierley Forest Park visitors’ centre in Huthwaite is set to start in late spring, after the plans are finalised.

Rob Allen, a trustee at the centre, said: “The new play area will be fantastic – the old play area is very old and dilapidated. I think it has been there 20 to 25 years.”

Mr Allen said parts of the current play area are coming up and the roundabout has been taken away.

The old play area will be demolished and could be turned into additional parking space.

The new play area will be next to the visitors’ centre but partially in the trees and have new timber play equipment.

Mr Allen said: “The play area is going to be integrated into the trees, which I think will make it more adventurous.”

Ashfield District Council is currently working with the trust at the park to develop the design for the play area.

Councillor Lee Anderson, who represents Huthwaite and Brierley on the authority, said: “We have been waiting for this for a long time.

“I felt a little embarrassed when people came to the park and were met by this dingy play area.

“It is very dated and Brierley is one of the best nature reserves in Ashfield, it gets a lot of use on a weekend.

“The new park will make an excellent edition.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The design will be based on feedback received through work with students from Derby University and public consultation during 2016.

“There is £74,000 of developer contributions available for the play area.

“Equipment is due to be installed in spring, ready for the summer and will provide an added attraction to one of Ashfield’s most popular parks.”

Posting on Facebook, Steven Black said: “This is great news, I’m not living in Huthwaite any longer, but always come back as it’s a great place on the park for my children to enjoy.

Emma Pirnat said: “Looking forward to taking kids when it’s all done.”

And Nicola Marshall posted: “Sounds great.”