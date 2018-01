Police officers were called in the early hours yesterday morning (Friday, January 5) to a report of a robbery in progress in Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested two men.

Lewis Fountain and Connor Chadburn, both 18-years-old, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield have been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

They are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on February 9.