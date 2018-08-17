Pain-hit mum’s amazing weight-loss in mission “not to be fat at 40”

A Pinxton mum, who battles pain every day, has achieved a remarkable weight-loss in her mission “not to be fat at 40”.

Clare Gunby suffers from the long-term condition, fibromyalgia, and her life was being made even more miserable by the pounds creeping on as the clock ticked towards her 40th birthday.

BEFORE -- how mum Clare Gunby looked before she joined Slimming World.

But now she has lost four-and-a-half stone in only 30 weeks since joing a slimming class, and she says she looks and feels a different woman.

“Clare is an amazing lady,” said Nicole Smith, the consultant who runs the weekly Slimming World class at Pinxton Miners Welfare.

“To lose that amount of weight in such a short space of time is a very good achievement. She has done it not by exercise, but just by eating properly.

“It has helped her mentally and given her more confidence in herself. She enjoys cooking, which has given her a whole new outlook on life.”

Fibromyalgia causes pain all over the body, with other symptoms including tiredness, headaches, muscle stiffness and irritable bowel syndrome.

“It still kicks my ass every day, and I still dread having to get up in the morning” admitted Clare. “But if I can sit and rest all day so that I can prepare and cook an evening meal, I am so much happier.

“Not only am I eating more healthily, the whole family is also benefiting from these meals. Even the dog shares my fruit!”

At Slimming World, Clare learned how to eat differently but still enjoy the foods she loves. She changed the way she cooked by replacing jar foods, takeaways and lots of bread or chocolate with easy-to-prepare meals, available from Slimming World’s website or cook books.

“In my head, chocolate and rubbish foods used to make the pain better,” she said. “But of course, they didn’t.

“The thought of going to Slimming World was pretty scary, but once I was there, Nicole was there to greet me and the group were so welcoming.”

