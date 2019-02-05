Owners of Sutton's first micro-pub think about selling the business if crime is not curbed

A husband and wife team who left their jobs to set up Sutton’s first micro pub say they are considering selling the business when their lease expires.

Michelle Feiner, who left her job as a solicitor to open the Wrinkly Dog micro pub in July 2017, said she is ‘pulling her hair out’ at the lack of action taken against criminals.

After the bar on Outram Street was broken into last year, Michelle and her husband, Carl Feiner, are now considering selling the bar.

Ms Feiner, aged 43, said: “This area has been taken over by druggies.

“We identified a gap in the market and took a chance, both giving up our professional jobs to commit 100 percent to the venture.

“We don’t feel safe now, and there’s just no incentive to run a business here anymore.

The popular micro-pub has over 2000 likes on Facebook, a five star rating, and are also active in the community.

F.C Wrinkly Dog is run from the micro-pub, and they also sponsor boxer Ellis Machin

Michelle added that the Wrinkly Dog has an 'amazing' customer base, but rising crime makes it difficult to carry on.

“I’ve lived in Sutton all my life, and it has got worse in the past couple of years - at night when we close there are always people hanging around.

“They are now ruling the streets, and it will get to the point where it will drive people away - Sutton will be just full of druggies.

“No one will want to come here or invest in the place.”

Michelle and her family are not the only ones to consider leaving the area.

Some of their regular customers, some of whom have lived in Sutton for over 50 years, are now selling their homes.

“People who have lived in Sutton all their life are now packing up - they’ve given up.

“I’ve always stuck up for the area, but I am finding it difficult to say anything good about it, apart from the lovely people we have as customers.

“It is frustrating as there are so many good people trying to improve the area.

“We can stick together all we want, but It feels like there is more protection for criminals.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres at Ashfield District Council said: “This Council has been supporting traders in lots of ways including those on Outram Street.

"The Council has led action days in Sutton Town Centre and continue to support traders in every way possible.

"The Council is currently consulting on the future of Sutton Town Centre and Outram Street, and hoping to bid for funding from the Governments High Street fund.

“We work closely with the police, and community protection officers regularly undertake patrols on Outram Street.

"We take anti social behaviour seriously and urge traders and residents to report all incidents to us. Whilst dealing with the short term problems that traders face - we have exciting plans for Outram Street and Sutton Town Centre.”