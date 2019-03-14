Outdoor markets cancelled in Ashfield due to storm Gareth

Outdoor markets in Ashfield have been cancelled because of strong winds caused by storm Gareth.

Ashfield District Council has made the decision to close Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby markets on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15.

A council spokesman said: "The weather forecast for Thursday and Friday is showing wind speeds of up to 49mph in Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby.

"With this in mind and as the council has a duty of care for all market users we have regrettably taken the decision to cancel the planned markets.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

