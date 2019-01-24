Opticians staff round a great year of fundraising for hospice

The team at Specsavers in Sutton-in-Ashfield has collected an impressive £1,801.06 for their chosen local charity in 2018, the John Eastwood Hospice Trust.

Five members of staff took part in the Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle in the spring, getting the fundraising off to a great start.

Since then, the team has been busy with charity activity in store, including a successful bake-off to round off the year, when the team was joined by

members of the charity to celebrate their year of partnership.

Nigel Davidson, store director, said: “Giving back to our community is really important to us and this cause is special to so many local people.

“It’s been huge fun raising money for the inspirational team behind The John Eastwood Hospice and we’re excited to announce we’ve decided to continue supporting the charity in 2019.”

The John Eastwood Hospice Trust supports the local NHS in delivering specialised palliative care.

The trust is devoted to providing a comfortable and dignified end of life environment.

To make a donation or for more information visit Specsavers at Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton, call 01623 552456 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield