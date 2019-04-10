Opticians staff get muddy for hospice

Staff from a Sutton-in-Ashfield opticians took part in an extreme mud to raise £650 for a local hospice.

Seven dynamic members of staff from Specsavers in the Idlewells shopping centre participated in the X-Runner Wild Mud Run at Osmaston Manor.

It’s the second mud run the team has tackled to raise money for their chosen charity, the John Eastwood Hospice Trust.

Nigel Davidson, store director, said: “It’s important to us that we contribute to the community and we’re inspired by the John Eastwood Hospice Trust, which does such incredible work locally.

“Well done to our very brave team for their efforts, hot baths were in order.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of our customers and the community in helping us raise much-needed funds for them.”

The race challenged runners with five-kilometre laps comprising more than 30 muddy obstacles.

The team climbed, swam and struggled together through the hurdles with impressive determination.

Katie Lewis, one of the runners who took part, commented: “We had massive fun running through the muddy obstacles.

“It makes it even better to be raising funds for the hospice too.”