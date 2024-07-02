Why you should vote local this Thursday
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.1. Local Knowledge and Commitment:
As a lifelong resident, I understand the issues we face daily. I’ve lived through the same challenges you have—whether it’s navigating local services, shopping on our high streets, or dealing with changes in our community. This deep local knowledge means I am attuned to our community's specific needs and can advocate effectively on our behalf. It is telling that in leaflets, only I speak about local issues, demonstrating my record of action and a promise of more.
2. Proven Track Record of Local Achievement:
In my role as a local Councillor, I have a proven track record of delivering positive results for you:
Revitalising High Streets: I have actively worked on and led initiatives to support local businesses, including securing grants for shop renovations, delivered improved CCTV and organised community events that bring more people to our high streets.
Improved Public Services: Under my Leadership, Ashfield has enhanced public services, such as the award-winning Big Spring Clean, built more council homes than most councils in the UK (all opposed by the local Labour Party), transformed our Leisure Centre and built new swimming pools, secured better funding for local schools and improved access to healthcare facilities.
3. Freedom from Party Politics:
As an Independent MP, I am not bound by national party agendas. This independence allows me to focus solely on Ashfield and Mansfield’s interests, rather than toeing the line on national party policies that may not serve us well. My vote in Parliament is a vote for what’s right for our community—not for party loyalty.
4. Responsive and Accessible:
My commitment is to remaining accessible and responsive to constituents. I will maintain open lines of communication, have an office open full-time, hold regular community meetings and advice surgeries and much more.
I will continue to keep in touch with residents through the popular Ashfield Independent newsletters and work all year round to be the MP you deserve.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.