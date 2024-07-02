Why you should vote local this Thursday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the election just days away, it’s crucial for Ashfield and Mansfield to consider the power of local representation. Unlike candidates who follow national party lines, an independent local MP will bring unique benefits to our community. Here's why voting local matters and why Jason Zadrozny' track record makes him the best choice for Ashfield....

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.1. Local Knowledge and Commitment:

As a lifelong resident, I understand the issues we face daily. I’ve lived through the same challenges you have—whether it’s navigating local services, shopping on our high streets, or dealing with changes in our community. This deep local knowledge means I am attuned to our community's specific needs and can advocate effectively on our behalf. It is telling that in leaflets, only I speak about local issues, demonstrating my record of action and a promise of more.

2. Proven Track Record of Local Achievement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Zadrozny led the fight to re-open Ashfield Fire Station full-time.

In my role as a local Councillor, I have a proven track record of delivering positive results for you:

Revitalising High Streets: I have actively worked on and led initiatives to support local businesses, including securing grants for shop renovations, delivered improved CCTV and organised community events that bring more people to our high streets.

Improved Public Services: Under my Leadership, Ashfield has enhanced public services, such as the award-winning Big Spring Clean, built more council homes than most councils in the UK (all opposed by the local Labour Party), transformed our Leisure Centre and built new swimming pools, secured better funding for local schools and improved access to healthcare facilities.

3. Freedom from Party Politics:

Jason led the campaign that will save lives.

As an Independent MP, I am not bound by national party agendas. This independence allows me to focus solely on Ashfield and Mansfield’s interests, rather than toeing the line on national party policies that may not serve us well. My vote in Parliament is a vote for what’s right for our community—not for party loyalty.

4. Responsive and Accessible:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My commitment is to remaining accessible and responsive to constituents. I will maintain open lines of communication, have an office open full-time, hold regular community meetings and advice surgeries and much more.