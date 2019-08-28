Volunteers are heroes of our communities

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and engage in new activities, writes Ben Bradley MP.

It also helps strengthen the community by bringing people together.

Volunteering can be hard work, but it can also be very rewarding with great benefits to our society, which is why this week I have been visiting local voluntary organisations throughout the district to see for myself the wonderful services and activities they provide.

It never ceases to amaze me how people in this area come together and willingly give up their time to make our communities a better place.

I know from experience how hard it can be to organise volunteers and get people active and on board with projects, so I take my hat off to everyone locally who works so hard to do it.

It was great to spend an afternoon with Jacqui Hampshire, chairman of the Mansfield U3A, and the 250 guests who turned up for an afternoon tea to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Jacqui is clearly a ‘hands-on’ chairman of an organisation that provides a whole range of activities for the retired people in Mansfield and Warsop.

Well done Jacqui and the whole team.

It was also a pleasure to visit the summer fun club at the Focus Point Vale Road Community Centre and meet manager Sally and her team.

To see first hand how Sally and her volunteers have turned this place around after it nearly went bankrupt is an inspiration to us all.

Well done Sally and team.

I’ve also been to see One Conversation disability campaigners who are working to educate people about their lives and the challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Their commitment to building a better community and informing people about disability is inspiring.

Of course, there are many other brilliant voluntary organisations through the district and if you would like me to visit then please get in touch.

I’ll always support those who are working hard to make good things happen.