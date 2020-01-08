Time to start delivering on our election promises

Happy new year to you, it’s a pleasure to be back at work and I’m raring to go.

The hard work starts now to ensure we in the Conservatives deliver on the promises that were made in the election.

Nationally that means obviously getting Brexit sorted by January 31 and with a majority now of more than 80, the Prime Minister should have no problem delivering this, despite Jeremy Corbyn’s attempts to seek a further two year delay.

It also means continuing to rollout our recruitment process for new police officers.

The first phase saw more than 100 additional officers for Nottinghamshire, with two further phases to go.

We’ve already delivered on promises to reinstate the nurses bursary, which will return in September, and we need to crack on recruiting new nurses too.

A new school funding settlement is also already agreed, with per pupil funding set to rise for every Mansfield school in September, some by as much as 11 per cent per head.

Locally I will not be slowing down.

I really appreciate the faith that local people have shown in me by returning me to Parliament with a solid majority, more than 16,000 and I’ll be scrapping for everything this town needs.

That means delivering on road investment plans such as the Sainsburys A60 junction, delivering on the Robin Hood Line extension and improvement plans, and making sure that positive proposals come forward to get the very best value for the £25 million town deal to revitalise our local economy.

I think it’s brilliant that this new Government is looking seriously at reforming the civil service and modernising things, which is long overdue.

That includes shifting the way investment is allocated.

The new plan is to focus on regenerating the places that need it most, and to include an assessment of the social value of how money is spent as well as the numbers on the spreadsheet.

I hope that will make what we do more effective and help us to deliver for Mansfield and Warsop.

It's a big year ahead for our town and for our country, with lots that can be achieved.

I’m up for the challenge and looking forward to helping our area fulfill its potential.