This will be another big year for Ashfield Council

I would like to wish readers a happy new year as we move into 2020.

This year is set to be another exciting one for this district.

I said last year that 2019 was the year we were going to rebuild faith in politicians and I think we have certainly done that.

Last year, I promised that this council would prioritise fighting for jobs and investment and the progress at Summit Park proves it is doing this.

This council is behind 1,800 jobs and many more jobs will be created off the back of it.

I was particularly proud that the old DWP building in Sutton was brought back into use after standing empty for more than a decade.

I promised to continue the war on waste and fly-tipping is again down 15 per cent compared to last year, while prosecutions are up.

There is still too much fly-tipping though and the council will launch its third Big Ashfield Spring Clean in March to combat this.

Over the past two years, this council has invested the biggest ever amount of money for parks.

And this will continue in 2020 by continuing to protect green spaces and continuing to do its bit to combat climate change by delivering more charging points for electric cars, planting more community orchards and making its fleet of vehicles as green as possible.

The council will also continue to work with the police and other agencies to make the district safer.

The biggest challenge for the council this year though is that this will be the first year it receives no grant whatsoever from the Government.

This means it has raise money to maintain the high level of services it provides and will continue its investment programme so it can pour the returns back into the district.

As a council, we will fight to deliver as many services as locally possible and fight any attempts to scrap this council and deliver services from West Bridgford.

I will also continue the fight to get this council’s fair share of funding to fix broken roads and pavements and get gullies cleaned to avoid flooding.

And we will work with the new Conservative MP but will hold him to account at every opportunity.