The Tories record on social housing is scandalous

For the last nine years, the Tories have been failing people on providing decent housing.

Last year, the number of new social homes built was one of the lowest on record, with numbers having dropped dramatically since Labour was last in Government.

Gloria De Piero MP

During Labour’s last year in office, more than 33,000 homes for social rent were built, compared to just over 6,000 this year.

In Ashfield, the number built dropped from 75 in 2010-11 to just seven, and last year there were 3,346 people on the council’s waiting list.

Nationally, there are more than 1.1 million families waiting for a home and, at the current rates of building, it would take 130 years for every family to be housed.

Following the latest news that nearly a quarter of a million young people in England have been found to be living in temporary accommodation, including converted shipping containers and office blocks, it is clear that this is a national scandal that the Tories have created.

READ THIS: Only Labour will give the country a fair tax system.

Communities, and our children, deserve decent and safe housing, so Labour will stop converting social housing to more expensive accomm-odation, and build a million new low-cost homes.

The Conservatives are also continuing to let people down on the NHS, as it has emerged recently that, for the first time ever, people in England are waiting an average of more than two weeks for a GP appointment, whilst some say patients are waiting for up to a month.

I believe the Tories simply don’t care about the NHS. Not only that, but the Prime Minister’s promises on policing and crime could well turn out to be hollow. As Mayor of London, he promised an extra 5,000 officers, but numbers in fact fell during his tenure. Police officers are leaving in record numbers with nearly as many leaving last year as were recruited.

Boris Johnson really has to prove that he can be trusted with vital public services, whether that’s council housing, the NHS, or policing.

And given that he has supported the last nine years of brutal cuts to these services, I think the jury is very much still out.